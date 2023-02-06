Two Vehicle Crash on Littleton Road Sends Driver to Hospital

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, January 29 at 11:15 p.m. Mr. Josephlus Debblay, 39, was traveling southbound on Littleton Road, passing Dartford Road.

Ms. Giuseppin, 50, was traveling north on Littleton Road, passing Halsey Road, and had trouble negotiating the curve of the roadway.

Debblay’s vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic, departed the travel lane and entered Giuseppin’s lane of travel, striking his 2009 Toyota Camry.

Mr. Debblay was transported to Morristown Medical Center. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Powdermill Towing.

No summons was issued at the time of the incident.

The crash was investigated by Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Steven Harvey who determined the was caused by Ms. Giuseppin’s failure to keep right and unsafe speed.

