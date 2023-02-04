Authorities Call for Help Finding Missing Morristown Woman

MORRIS COUNTY — Imani Glover, 25, missed a second court appearance Monday after an initial absence on January 3, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Both appearances involved “charges relating to controlled dangerous substances, hindering and tampering,” Meghan Knab, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office

Glover, of Morristown, was last seen by a family member in New York in the area of 239 West 15th Street on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with another female. Glover has ties in East Orange, Irvington, Newark, and Harlem, NY.

Imani Glover is a 25-year-old Black female, 5 feet 3 inches in height, with brown eyes and black hair weighing approximately 160 lbs. Glover has a tattoo on her left wrist (Shantia) and the back of her neck.

On January 3, 2023, and later on January 30, Glover failed to appear for two scheduled court dates.

On January 8, 2023, Glover’s mother reported her missing to the Morristown Police Department.

The Morristown Police Department, with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, has been diligently working on this active missing persons investigation with the assistance of outside agencies, including municipal and out-of-state law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information regarding Glover’s whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to contact the Morristown Police Department at (973) 538-2200 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at (973) 285-2900. Anyone with information which may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800- 743-7433.

Related

Comments

Comments