How to Claim Your Morris Now APP Free Business Listing

MORRIS COUNTY — Are you a small business in Morris County? Did you claim your free Morris Now listing? What are you waiting for?

It’s easy to claim your free listing by visiting www.morrisnow.com.

Need help? We will have a Zoom meeting on Friday, February 17, at 2:30 p.m.

The webinar is free, and you will receive a valuable guide entitled “2023 Marketing Campaign.” This guide will help you plan inexpensive local or free advertising opportunities that you may not even be aware of.

You must register for this event by clicking here.

Once you register, you will receive the link for the event.

The Morris Now mobile app is more than just supporting our beloved locally-owned businesses. It’s about our entire community and the local residents making the Morris County, New Jersey area a special place to live and work daily!

All the upcoming local events, venues, news, weather, school alerts, and local push notification messages will keep you fully informed about everything in the Morris County, New Jersey area. All-in-one, easy-to-use mobile app on your phone at no cost to download.

Our strong passion is also about supporting locally owned businesses, too! We encourage you to download our local app and use it to locate and support the men and women who own local businesses in our town. By working together as a community, we can keep the local revenue from leaving the Morris County, New Jersey area by using our proximity-based technology!

Join us in making the Morris area a smarter community to live in a while creating closer relationships within our community!

Please also know that our mobile app is proudly owned and operated right here in Parsippany, New Jersey!

To download our free app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play or click here.

