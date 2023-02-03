Robert McNally Promoted to Chief of Detectives of the Prosecutor’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper team leader in a Marine Infantry Battalion. Chief McNally completed three deployments during his military service and was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1994.

Chief McNally began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the United States Customs Service. During his basic police academy training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, he received the high pistol shooter award and the top physical fitness award for his class. He made numerous arrests and seizures for federal narcotics and U.S. currency law violations as a federal officer. From 1996 through 2003, Chief McNally received numerous recognitions for his work as a federal officer, including his direct involvement in a one-million-dollar currency seizure related to narcotics smuggling.

Chief McNally is a twenty-five-year-plus veteran of law enforcement who is a graduate of the West Point Command and Leadership Program, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association courses, a recent graduate of the Crisis Mental Health Intervention Training, and has completed numerous other supervisory and management courses.

A formal promotion ceremony was held on February 1, 2023.

