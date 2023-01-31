Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Organization conducted Yogathon

PARSIPPANY — The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) organization conducted a Yogathon(Yoga Marathon) event to encourage/promote health/fitness awareness at the PAL Youth Center on Sunday, January 29. The event’s purpose was to encourage everyone in the North Jersey area, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, faith, or nationality to participate and achieve personal goals of a healthy lifestyle.

“Yoga for Health; Health for Humanity – Yogathon” event was participated by more than 100+ people (including children). Where all the participants did continuous yoga (Surya Namaskar – Sun Salutation) for two hours.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio attended the inaugural event and presented a Proclamation to the organization, appreciating the health/fitness event.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella also participated in Yogathon and did yoga with everyone.

At the conclusion, Musella distributed certificates to all the participating children to encourage them to spend time on exercises and be fit/healthy actively.

