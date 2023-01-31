Jameson Snyder Achieved Centenary University Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Jameson Snyder is among those recognized among Dean’s List achievers at Centenary University. Madison P. Miller also received honors this past semester.

Jameson is a Morris County VoTech Senior with dual enrollment at Centenary.

Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12-semester credits.

Founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University’s academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation. This mix provides an educational experience that prepares students to succeed in the increasingly global and interdependent world. The University’s main campus is in Hackettstown, with its equestrian facility in Washington Township.

