Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Honors Spelling Bee Winners

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills (WCPTH) held its Seventh Annual Spelling Bee at Parsippany Hills High School auditorium on Friday, January 13.

Twenty-five fifth-grade students representing all ten of the Parsippany Elementary Schools participated in the Spelling Bee. Enthusiastic parents, family members, and teachers watched the students as they approached the microphone to spell each word.

Judging the event were Melissa Kuzma, Director of Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System, William Westhoven, a Gannett NJ Daily Record reporter, and Dr. Matthew Thompson, Parsippany Hills High School Principal.

Mary Ann Coyne, WCPTH club member and chairman of the Seventh Annual Spelling Bee, was the Moderator and club member Marianne Burke was the Pronouncer.

After 29 nail-biting rounds, a winner was declared. The winning word was “addition!”

Taking First Place was Yogita Pansare from Knollwood Elementary School. Rishaan Sharma from Northvail Elementary School captured Second Place. Vaikha Bheemana, from Knollwood Elementary School, came in Third Place.

All three winners are invited to participate in the New Jersey State Federated Women’s Club (NJSFWC) Highlands District Spelling Bee on Saturday, February 11, in Rockaway. The district winners will be invited to the State Championship at the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC (NJSFWC) Headquarters on Saturday, March 18, in New Brunswick.

Events like these are made possible by the various fundraising activities the Woman’s Club conducts throughout the year. Please consider supporting the club with these efforts so they can continue to support various community organizations.

The Woman’s Club will have a Tricky Tray to support our Education/Scholarship Fund and other community service projects on July 11 at the Parsippany PAL Youth Center, 33 Baldwin Road. This is their major fundraiser for the year, so please stay tuned for more information and ways you can help make this a successful event. Baskets or monetary donations are especially welcome!

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC, which are the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. New members are always welcome! Come to the next General Meeting on Monday, February 27, to see if the club is right for you.

For more information, call Ginny at (973) 887-0336, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, visit on the web at www.parsippanywomansclub.org, or follow the club on FACEBOOK, Twitter, or Instagram.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, February 2023. Click here to view the magazine.