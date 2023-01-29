NJ C4PCC and Sheriff’s Office to Host Law Enforcement Night

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, and the 200 Club of Morris County announced they are hosting a Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices is rapidly becoming a household name in Morris County. Word is spreading about the many initiatives instituted by this unique, powerful group that provides the community with facts and information in the fight against drug and alcohol abuse. Everyone is quickly realizing the benefit to families when they sign on. The importance of introducing kids to new activities and promoting substance-free events to keep them occupied (such as sports, exercise, career days, teen dances, and activities with law enforcement) is of paramount concern when it provides ways to uphold a child’s self-esteem. The Coalition is a proactive team comprised of elected officials, law enforcement, educational leaders, and concerned citizens who are up to date on the latest crazes and abuses plaguing our children.

Join officers and police departments from all over the state at the Coalition’s Annual Law Enforcement Night. At this event, youngsters get to see firsthand how law enforcement officers positively influence our community. Law Enforcement Night has been known to introduce and further develop these relationships, often providing career opportunities for teens who might not have considered such a path. Too often, we only interact with law enforcers and first responders on our worst day. This is a great opportunity to interact with our law enforcement officers and first responders on a very good day.

The equipment on display at this event is known to even awe adults. Never will one see such an array of machinery like this at one location. Kids can see the Morris County Hope Van, peruse ambulances, and emergency vehicles of every shape and size, wear riot gear, try on handcuffs and commingle with the law enforcement community in a fun atmosphere.

The important aspect to remember here is that law enforcement is trained to make these kids feel safe and important. Confidence and self-esteem go a long way in helping a child say no to his peers when the time arises.