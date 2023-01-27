Selen for Commissioner Re-election Campaign Kickoff Draws Large Crowd

MORRIS COUNTY — Tayfun Selen for Commissioner Re-election Campaign Kickoff attracts a large crowd at the Mansion at Mountain Lakes on Thursday, January 26.

Senators, Assemblymen, Commissioners, Mayors, Council members, and friends from almost all 39 municipalities in Morris County came out to support Tayfun in his re-election campaign.

Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali introduced Tayfun to the packed room of supporters.

Tayfun Selen was sworn in to serve a one-year, unexpired term on the board in 2020, and in November of that year, he was elected to serve a full, three-year term that began on January 4, 2021.

Commissioner Selen is Senior Vice President of Administration for Lincoln Educational Services, the leading vocational training school group in the nation, with a presence in 15 states. He is a member of the company’s Executive Team.

Before his role at Lincoln, he served as Global Director of Project Management for CB Richard Ellis, the nation’s largest real estate development company. In that role, he oversaw real estate functions for Hertz Corporation and Bank of America.

He was Vice President of New Store Development for CB Richard Ellis and served as Assistant Managing Director at Montclair State University.

Commissioner Selen is married with one daughter and has lived in Morris County for the past 23 years, including 19 years in the Chathams.

He strongly believes in community engagement and has served as a Chatham Borough Zoning Board of Adjustment member and as a Chatham Township Committeeman and Mayor.

As mayor, Commissioner Selen was responsible for reducing municipal property taxes, helping the township maintain a rare AAA credit rating, and reducing municipal spending by more than $200,000.

He is a member of the Morris County Republican Committee and Chairman of the Chatham Township Republican Committee.

He also holds a seat on the Montclair State University School of Business Advisory Board and New Jersey Board of Nursing and is President-Elect of the Madison Rotary Club.

Commissioner Selen holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture Degree from Istanbul Technical University and an MBA from Montclair State University. He achieved certification as a Six Sigma Black Belt by Rutgers University and Lockheed Martin. Commissioner Selen also is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited professional certified by U.S. Green Building Council and a certified public accountant (CPA).

