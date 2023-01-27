Morris County Appoints New Director of Communications

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners has announced the appointment of Vincent Vitale as the county’s new Director of Communications.

Mr. Vitale, who started January 17, is filling a vacancy created earlier this month when former Director Brian T. Murray was officially appointed Assistant County Administrator. Mr. Murray filled a post vacated by Deena Leary, who formally took the helm as Morris County Administrator earlier this month after being named by the Commissioners this past summer as the successor to retiring Administrator John Bonanni.

Before joining Morris County, Mr. Vitale was Communications Officer for Randolph Township. He facilitated township communications by working closely with the Randolph Township Council, township departments, and committees to promote local news and events. He also was Supervisor of Broadcasting and Communications for Sussex County Community College, coordinating the Communications program and managing the college’s radio and TV stations.

The Morris County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to hire Mr. Vitale after the administration advertised the post and interviewed and evaluated many applicants this past fall.

Mr. Vitale earned a Master of Business Administration degree from William Paterson University in 2011. He holds undergraduate degrees from Rutgers College in Communication and Psychology. He resides in Andover Township with his wife and two sons.

Media outlets who need information about Morris County programs or events may contact Mr. Vitale at: vvitale@co.morris.nj.us or by calling (973) 285-6015.

Related

Comments

Comments