Managing Partner, Hoffmann & Baron Guests On Business Show

PARSIPPANY — Daniel A. Scola, Jr., Managing Partner, Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, was a recent guest on Business RadioX.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Host Lee Kantor, Scola discussed the importance of protecting your intellectual property (IP), the different types of IP you could protect as a business owner, and the liabilities you could be exposed to if you do not protect your IP.

According to Scola, “We do a lot of work for large companies, universities, small companies, and startups. I love startups because when investors are looking to put money into new entities that’s where I feel I can be particularly creative and add value.”

Scola continues, “I have a lot of experience judging when something is going to be too close for comfort and that you need to make a change, so you don’t get into a situation which is uncomfortable, maybe a litigation or maybe someone saying the product isn’t differential enough.”

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, works with a variety of companies; from entrepreneurial to global. For Scola, it’s about small businesses and startup companies. Scola elaborates, “I can tell you many examples where startup companies have come to me and to my firm and we’ve worked with them to develop an IP portfolio. The experience is very different compared to larger businesses with more developed strategies.”

To listen to the podcast click here.

Daniel A. Scola, Jr. is the managing partner of Hoffmann & Baron and also manages the chemical, pharmaceutical/biochemical, and medical device practice group in the New Jersey office. He has extensive experience in polymers, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. He specializes in building IP portfolios and designing strategies to protect and enhance company value. Previously, he was Counsel, patents, and trademarks as well as Assistant Corporate Secretary at The Warner-Lambert Co. and Intellectual Property Attorney at Loctite Corporation.

Prior to earning his law degree, Scola was an adhesive and composite materials engineer at the Pratt & Whitney Division of United Technologies.

Hoffmann & Baron is a full-service law firm specializing in all areas of intellectual property, both domestically and internationally. For almost four decades, the practice has become known for its unparalleled ability to protect and transform ideas into assets.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, not usually seen in the legal industry, the firm attracts world-class attorneys. Hoffmann & Baron is one of the few firms in the country to use a hybrid model to successfully meld its business side with its technology.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP provides the most cost-effective approach to achieve the best favorable outcome for the client. Commercial success, efficiency, and discipline are their guides. Established in 1984 by co-founders Charles R. Hoffmann and Ronald J. Baron, the firm has offices in New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. The firm is proud to serve clients around the globe in all scientific and engineering fields.