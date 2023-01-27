Chris Ilic is a Proud Winner of Morris Now Contest

MORRIS COUNTY — Chris Ilic was a recent winner of Morris Now’s monthly contest. He won a $50.00 gift card to Delizia Pizza Kitchen. Tell your friends to download Morris Now, and they can be a winner too! Did I mention, everyone who downloads the APP will automatically receive a $10.00 IHOP Gift Card? The APP is available for FREE on Google Play and in the Apple store.

The Morris Now mobile app is more than just supporting our beloved locally-owned businesses. It’s about our entire community and the local residents that make the entire Morris County, New Jersey area a special place to live and work every day!

All the upcoming local events, venues, news, weather, school alerts, and local push notification messages will keep you fully informed about everything going on in the Morris County, New Jersey area. All-in-one, easy-to-use mobile app on your phone at no cost to download.

Our strong passion is also about supporting locally owned businesses, too! We encourage you to not only download our local app but to also use it to locate and support the men and women who own the local businesses in our town. By working together as a community, we can keep the local revenue from leaving the Morris County, New Jersey area by using our proximity-based technology!

Join us in making the Morris area a smarter community to live in while creating closer relationships within our community!

Please also know that our mobile app is proudly owned and operated right here in Parsippany! www.morrisnow.com

#shoplocal #shopmorriscounty

Related

Comments

Comments