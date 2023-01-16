PARSIPPANY — Spring 2023 Par-Troy Little League West Registration is open until March 23.

SOFTBALL: Farm League: Ages 6-8 (Must be six by 12/31/2022); Minor League: Ages 8-10 (must be eight by 12/31/2022); Major League: Ages 10-12 (must be ten by 12/31/2022) and Junior League: Ages 13-16 (must be 13 by 12/31/2022).

BASEBALL: Tball: Ages 4-6 (must be four by 8/30/23); Farm League: Ages 6-8 (must be six by 8/30/23); Minor League: Ages 8-10 (must be 8 by 8/30/23); Major League: Ages 10-12 (must be ten by 8/30/23); and Junior League: Ages 13-16 (must be 13 by 8/30/23).

Participation Fee: $95.00. Sibling Discounts. Click here to register online.

Have a question or need more information, email Sandy at sandra4a@aol.com.

