Grossi Announces Massive Number of Endorsements in Re-Election Bid

Exciting 2nd Wave of 41 New Endorsements, Adding To The 1st Wave Of 43 Endorsements, Totaling 84

PARSIPPANY — Ann F. Grossi Esq., who has served as the Morris County Clerk since 2014, is releasing her second wave of endorsements supporting her re-election bid for another term in 2023.

She is honored to have amassed an amazing 84 endorsements, including State Senators, Assembly Members, Mayors, Former Mayors, Former County Clerks, Former Morris County Republican Chairs, Current Republican Municipal Chairs, and Morris County Republican State Committee Representatives.

The second wave of endorsements includes:

Senator Joseph Pennacchio, Senator Anthony Bucco, Senator Jon Bramnick

Senator Steven Oroho and Senator Kristin Corrado.

Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis, Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, Assemblyman Christian Barranco, Assemblyman Jay Webber, Assemblyman Brian Bergen Patti Page, Former Morris County Committee Chair; Britini Morely, Butler Council, and Committee Chair; Matthew Kayne, Montville Mayor; Richard Conklin, Montville Committee; June Witty, Montville Committee; Phyllis Florek, Former Mendham Mayor; Jack Delaney, Mount Arlington Council Vice President; Joseph Nicastro, Mount Olive Council President, and Committee Chair; Loretta Gragnani, Parsippany Council Vice President; Paul Carifi, Parsippany Council; Justin Musella, Parsippany Council; Frank Neglia, Parsippany Council; David Kohle, Pequannock Mayor; Ryan Herd, Pequannock Deputy Mayor; Kyle Russell, Pequannock Council; John Driesse, Pequannock Council; Guy Piserchia, Long Hill Committeeman; Victor Verlezza, Long Hill Committeeman; Jack Quinn, Rockaway Twp. Council Vice President; William Cogger, Former Mayor Chester Borough; Amy Bucco, Boonton Twp. Committee Chair; Joseph Bock, Esq., Boonton Town Committee & Chair; Marilyn Cioffi, Denville Committee Chair; Amy Grasso, Hanover Committee Chair; Scott Russel, Montville Committee Chair: Alice F. Collopy, Morris Plains Committee Chair; Randall Charles, Kinnelon Committee Chair; Keith Pierson, Netcong Committee Chair; Joseph Calvanelli; Morris Twp. Committee Chair; Rob Cascone, Esq., Pequannock Municipal Chair.

“It is an honor to serve the residents of Morris County over the last nine years. My legal background, work as Chief of Enforcement with the NJ Division on Civil Rights, and in labor and employment, set the foundation to bring expertise at the Federal, State, County, and Local Levels,” said County Clerk Ann Grossi.

“As the County Clerk, I work for and report to all Morris County residents promoting excellence, service, and integrity, where everyone is treated with respect and dignity. I also focus on state-of-the-art technology, supporting a highly skilled and dedicated workforce; providing professional and prompt service, promoting an award-winning Passport Acceptance Facility; conducting fair, transparent, and secure elections; honoring Veterans and establishing a Veteran’s Discount Program; expanding outreach services; and implementing safeguards that allowed continuous, high-quality services throughout the pandemic.”

Related

Comments

Comments