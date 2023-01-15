Parsippany Resident Arrested for DWI in Hanover Township

PARSIPPANY — Hanover Township Police Officer Erick Magley arrested Ketankumar Shah, 56, Lake Hiawatha, after responding to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, December 20.

After a brief investigation, Shah was arrested for DWI and was transported to Hanover Township Police Headquarters for processing.

Shah was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI, refusal, careless driving, reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a vehicle, failure to provide an insurance card registration card, driving with an open container, and speeding.

Shah was released pending his court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.