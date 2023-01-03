New Trail Projects Approved for Morris County Funding

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners today awarded grants to construct eight new trail projects, adding more than five miles of walkways and paths recommended by the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program.

The grants amount to $528,265, meaning the Commissioners have cleared a total of 47 grant awards totaling 28.37 miles under the seven-year-old project, with 21 of the trail projects already completed. The newly approved grants cover projects ranging from .12 miles in length to 1.32 miles. Grants for five of the projects will cover design and permitting work, while three involve construction.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A FULL POWERPOINT WITH DETAILS, PHOTOS, AND MAPS

THE PROJECTS IN SHORT

Design & Permitting

Chatham Township – Hillside Walking Trail, Phase 2 – .35 miles – $30,120 Long Hill Township – Central Park Loop Trail – 1.32 miles – $74,897.60 Mendham Township – Buck Hill Tract Natural Area -.23 miles – $42,080 Borough of Mount Arlington – McGregor Trails – 1.03 miles – $28,708 Washington Township – Koehler’s Pond Loop Trail – .55 miles – $7,760

Construction

Denville Township – Knuth Fields Walking Trail, Phase 1 – .32 miles – $150,720 Morristown – Kleitman Woods Trail Enhancement – .12 miles – $157,979.20 Pequannock Township – Foothills Park Trail, Phase 1 – .30 miles – $36,000

Funding for trail projects is derived from Morris County’s voter-approved Morris County Preservation Trust Fund, which was established in 1992 and subsequently modified with voter approval in 2002 to establish a Historic Preservation Fund. In 2014, voters approved a ballot question by a margin of 3 to 1 to modify the fund again, this time allowing trail development as an allowable use for a portion of the trust fund money.

Morris County has now dedicated nearly $5 million towards establishing 28.37 miles of trails since grants were first awarded under the Trail Construction Grant program in 2016.

Purpose of Funding: The grant program’s purpose is to provide recreational trail use opportunities, which benefit the communities and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Morris County.

Who is Eligible: Any of the thirty-nine municipalities in Morris, New Jersey County. Municipalities are limited to one application per funding cycle.

Permissible Uses and Projects: Construction of new trails for both motorized and non-motorized uses and trail enhancements, including improved trails to accommodate increased volume and/or compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Funding is considered only if the land on which a trail is to be constructed is:

Located in Morris County

Owned by the municipality in full and or via permanent easements

Permanently preserved public parkland or private land with dedicated easements for public recreation use

On land with a permanent easement for public trail/recreational provided to the municipality

In full municipal control of all land and/or easements on which trail(s) are to be funded

For more information, click here.