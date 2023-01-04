Brandon Hiltz Named SFC Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School Senior Brandon Hiltz was awarded the Super Football Conference Steven DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award.

Hiltz received two complimentary tickets from the New York Jets to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next month. He also received a $5,000 scholarship.

This award highlights those individuals who exhibit selflessness, and leadership on and off the field, creating and contributing to positive school/team environments, setting a positive example, and serving the community.

New York Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas presented Hiltz with the award, which is the second annual presentation. Each of the 113 teams in the conference nominated a player to be the recipient. Hiltz was honored largely for his work with an autistic friend. That friend JM Jachym also got two tickets to the Super Bowl next month. JM Jachym served as a manager for the Red Hawks’ football manager.

Parsippany head coach Jason Hurta nominated Hiltz. Hurta has long known about the relationship between Jachym and Hiltz and believes it exemplifies what the program stands for.

The award is meant to honor the spirit of community service and the legacy of Steven DiGregorio, the former Nutley football coach who died in October of 2021.

Related

Comments

Comments