PARSIPPANY — ENVY Sports Club & Pools is currently hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry until November 18 at 9:00 a.m.

Donate and Win!! Bring in two non-perishable food items and ENVY will reward you!

New guests will receive a Free Day Pass and Existing Members will receive a Free Guest Pass.

Scott Donnelly, Sales Manager of ENVY Sports Club, explained that “As a Family and Veteran owned business one of our top priorities is to give back to our local community. Our faithful resort members and passionate staff are proud to make a positive impact on people’s lives and bring joy to those around them. Giving back, especially during the holiday season, is a noble cause and we are eager to help those in need any way we can.”

“ENVY Sports Club & Pools understands the importance of our members’ and guests’ experiences. Our team has created a well-rounded multifaceted health and fitness environment for all ages.” ENVY offers a Year-Round Indoor Pool, Seasonal Outdoor Pool, Pool Parties & Events, Heated Sauna, Swim Lessons, Cold & Hot Tubs, Personal Training, Holistic Spa & Masseuse, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Cardio Equipment, Racquetball Court, Group Fitness Classes, and more!

ENVY Sports Club & Pools is located under the Sheraton Castle at 199 Smith Road, Parsippany. For more information call (973) 560-5410 and visit their Website, Instagram, or Facebook. ENVY’s hours are Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Monday to Saturday, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry is located in the Parsippany Community Center at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034. For more information call (973) 263-7163 or visit their Website. The Food Pantry hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ENVY Sports Club & Pools is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

