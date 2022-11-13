Jefry’s Pizza Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee, and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Parsippany’s newest pizzeria on Saturday, November 12.

Jefry’s Pizza is located at 355 Parsippany Road (formerly Frank & Son Pizzeria, which closed during COIVD and has been vacant since June 2020).

Attending the ribbon cutting was Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, Members Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov and Patrick Minutillo.

Large assortment of regular, Grandma, and gourmet pizza’s to choose from, along with a large classic menu of appetizers, salads, soups, paninis, wraps, hot and cold sandwiches, pasta dishes, seafood dinners, chicken dishes, calzones, strombolis, desserts, and more.

Best of luck and success to the new owners, Juan and Fredy, and welcome. Jefry’s can be reached by calling (973) 887-2181 or click here. Yes, they have free delivery.

Jefry’s is open Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 8:00 p.m.