Jefry’s Pizza Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
173
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio cuts the ribbon celebrating Jefry's Pizza Grand Opening. Jefry’s Pizza is located at 355 Parsippany Road.






PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee, and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Parsippany’s newest pizzeria on Saturday, November 12.
Fredy showing his freshly cooked delicious pizza

Jefry’s Pizza is located at 355 Parsippany Road (formerly Frank & Son Pizzeria, which closed during COIVD and has been vacant since June 2020).

Attending the ribbon cutting was Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, Members Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov and Patrick Minutillo.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Patrick Minutillo, Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board member Nicolas Limanov

Large assortment of regular, Grandma, and gourmet pizza’s to choose from, along with a large classic menu of appetizers, salads, soups, paninis, wraps, hot and cold sandwiches, pasta dishes, seafood dinners, chicken dishes, calzones, strombolis, desserts, and more.

Best of luck and success to the new owners, Juan and Fredy, and welcome. Jefry’s can be reached by calling (973) 887-2181 or click here. Yes, they have free delivery.

Jefry’s is open Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 8:00 p.m.

Mayor James Barberio surrounded by Juan and Fredy and their family members
Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee presents Fredy and Juan with a plaque thanking them for choosing Parsippany
Fredy and Juan showing Frank Cahill the assortment of food they prepared for the Grand Opening
Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee presented Jefry’s with a plaque

Comments

Comments


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR