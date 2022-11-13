Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Junior Squad Conducts Food Drive

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance (PVAS) Junior Squad held a Food Drive at Parsippany ShopRite on Sunday, November 13.

They collected food to be donated to Interfaith Food Pantry Network.

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc has been providing quality Emergency Medical Services since its founding in 1942. Their mission is to provide free emergency care to the sick and injured. They believe the best way to achieve this goal is to keep members active, trained, and with the best possible equipment.

The junior squad is for individuals that aren’t 18 years of age yet. PVAS maintains a Junior Squad for anyone interested in riding that is at least 16 years of age. They will ride with a crew of at least two Senior member EMTs on a regular shift once a week: (Monday through Friday 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. or Saturday or Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. or 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They will assist Senior EMT members on calls and squad-related business. After a firm commitment Junior members may also be eligible to become certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

For volunteering opportunities click here.

Interfaith Food Pantry Network has improved the health and well-being of Morris County residents in need by providing access to food, education, and other resources. In 2021 they distributed 1,616,028 Million pounds of food; 1,469,116 meals provided; 530,300 pounds of produce and 27,812 household visits to the food pantry. For more information on Interfaith Food Pantry click here has improved the health and well-being of Morris County residents in need by providing access to food, education, and other resources. In 2021 they distributedMillion pounds of food; 1,469,116 meals provided;pounds of produce and

