Morris County Commissioners Unofficial Election Results

MORRIS COUNTY — The three Republican Candidates for Morris County Commissioners received the majority of the votes in Tuesday’s election. Current Commissioner Kathryn A. DeFillippo decided not to run for re-election.
The total ballots cast was 181,864 (45.75%) and there are 397,485 registered voters in Morris County.
|Thomas ‘T.C.’ McCOURT
|Democrat
|72,353
|14.26%
|Judith HERNANDEZ
|Democrat
|74,708
|14.72%
|Baramdai ‘Alicia’ SHARMA
|Democrat
|72,094
|14.21%
|Doug CABANA
|Republican
|95,478
|18.82%
|Christine MYERS
|Republican
|96,798
|19.08%
|Tom MASTRANGELO
|Republican
|95,640
|18.85%
|Write-In
|348
|0.07%
|Total Votes Cast
|507,419
Early Voting results & Mail-In Ballots received prior to the close of polls are included
Timely postmarked Mail-In Ballot results are pending
Provisional Ballot results pending
Results are updated as they become available and are subject to change until all ballots are counted
Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.
Revised November 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m.