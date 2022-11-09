Morris County Commissioners Unofficial Election Results

Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The three Republican Candidates for Morris County Commissioners received the majority of the votes in Tuesday’s election. Current Commissioner Kathryn A. DeFillippo decided not to run for re-election.

The total ballots cast was 181,864 (45.75%) and there are 397,485 registered voters in Morris County.
Thomas ‘T.C.’ McCOURT Democrat 72,353 14.26%
Judith HERNANDEZ Democrat 74,708 14.72%
Baramdai ‘Alicia’ SHARMA Democrat 72,094 14.21%
Doug CABANA Republican 95,478 18.82%
Christine MYERS Republican 96,798 19.08%
Tom MASTRANGELO Republican 95,640 18.85%
Write-In 348 0.07%
Total Votes Cast 507,419

Early Voting results & Mail-In Ballots received prior to the close of polls are included

Timely postmarked Mail-In Ballot results are pending

Provisional Ballot results pending

Results are updated as they become available and are subject to change until all ballots are counted

Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.

Revised November 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m.

