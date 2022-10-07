File Your Senior Freeze Property Tax Relief Application by October 31

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Senior Freeze program — also known as the Property Tax Reimbursement program — reimburses eligible senior citizens and disabled individuals for increases in property taxes or mobile home park site fees on their principal residence.

Eligible homeowners are encouraged to file applications online or by phone. However, some homeowners will be required to file a paper application. All eligible tenants can file online or by completing a paper application.

To be eligible, homeowners must have:

Been a New Jersey resident; and

Owned and occupied a home in New Jersey that was their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019; and

Paid the 2019 property taxes on their main home; and

Had 2019 New Jersey gross income of not more than $250,000.

To be eligible, tenants must have:

Been a New Jersey resident; and

Rented and occupied an apartment or residence in New Jersey that was their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019; and

Lived in a unit with its own separate kitchen and bath facilities (if the building had more than one dwelling unit); and

Paid rent on their main home, which was subject to local property taxes; and

Had 2019 New Jersey gross income of not more than $150,000.

Applicants can choose to receive their benefits either as a check or direct deposit. To learn more about the ANCHOR program, or to file an application, visit the NJ Division of Taxation’s ANCHOR website.

