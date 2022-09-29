DeGroot Holds Fundraiser at i2i Indian-Italian Fusion Restaurant

MORRIS COUNTY — Congressional Candidate CD11 Paul DeGroot held a fundraiser at i2i Indian-Italian Fusion Restaurant on Tuesday, September 27.

The event was sponsored by i2i owner Mickey Chopra and Boonton Council Member Ward 3 Joseph Bock, Jr.

“Career politicians got us into this mess – lawlessness, runaway spending causing record inflation and economic turmoil, and shortages of food and other basic items from grocery store shelves. I’m a career prosecutor who went after government corruption to keep our communities safe and families secure. I’ll take on the career politicians to turn our country around,” said DeGroot.

Paul DeGroot, the son of a firefighter, was a tough-as-nails prosecutor who put criminals behind bars for over 25 years. As an outsider Paul DeGroot will take on the career politicians to do what’s right, for New Jersey, for our country.

“Rep Sherrill wants the American people to overlook the fact that she supported President Biden’s veto of the Keystone pipeline that cost thousands of Americans their well-paying jobs and reduced oil flow from Canada to the U.S. That was a big win for Russia and China,” noted DeGroot.

“Under President Biden, the U.S. went from energy independent to a nation now dependent on foreign oil. We can never stay the world leader in commerce if we are dependent on other countries to produce vital energy products for us,” said DeGroot.

DeGroot, has renewed his debate challenge to Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. He is calling for a series of debates, starting whenever Congresswoman Sherrill will make herself available. Paul DeGroot is willing to participate in a debate in each county in the district. He first publicly challenged Mikie Sherrill to a debate on July 12, 2022.

New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District consists of: For the 113th and successive Congresses (based on redistricting following the 2010 Census), the district contains all or portions of four counties and 54 municipalities.

Essex County: Bloomfield (part; also 10th), Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Livingston, Montclair (part; also 10th), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona, West Caldwell, West Orange (part; also 10th).

Morris County: Boonton Town, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham Borough, Chatham Township, Denville, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson Township, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Borough, Mendham Township, Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown Town, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph Township, Riverdale, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township and Victory Gardens.

Passaic County: Bloomingdale, Little Falls, North Haledon, Pompton Lakes, Totowa, Wanaque, Wayne and Woodland Park.

Sussex County: Byram Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta Township and Stanhope.

Related

Comments

Comments