The Moving Wall Is Coming to County College of Morris

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) Plant & Maintenance staff and volunteers from Home Depot have been busy preparing the site for The Moving Wall that will be on display on the campus to pay tribute to Vietnam veterans and those who the made the ultimate sacrifice.

The half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., The Moving Wall will be on display until July 11 on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph, near Parking Lot 1.

Home Depot in Dover has generously donated to the project, contributing plywood for the walkway, flag poles, lighting and other materials, as several of its employees also are giving their time to serve as volunteers.

The wall will arrive at CCM on Thursday, July 7, it was accompanied by a motorcade led by Warriors Watch Riders, which will first travel through Randolph. The wall was assembled that day by volunteers and opened for viewing. The wall is being brought to the campus by VFW Post 7333 of Randolph.

The ceremonies began on Friday, July 8, with proclamations from Randolph Township and Morris County.

The Grand Opening takes place Saturday, July 9, starting at 2:00 p.m., opening with a prayer and including the reading of federal and state proclamations. There will also be a tribute to Gold Star families and a wreath laying ceremony.

Sunday, July 10, the ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m. and will include a prayer from Rabbi Asher Herson from the Chabad Center of Northwestern New Jersey and the singing of God Bless America.

July 8 through July 10 also will feature rifle salutes and then the playing of Taps each evening at 8 p.m.

The closing ceremony takes place Monday, July 11, starting at 11:00 a.m. with a prayer from Reverend Timothy Clarkson from Union Hill Presbyterian Church in Denville, the Retiring of Colors and the collection of wreaths and any mementos left at the wall.

“Thanks to the efforts of State Senator Anthony Bucco and VFW members like Emerson Crooks and Jack Sassaman and so many other supporters, we will be able to experience the Vietnam Wall and honor our fallen service members,” said Bill Menzel from VFW Post 7333, the project coordinator. “Our goal is to help bring healing to veterans, families and friends who suffered through this divisive conflict. The Moving Wall additionally is intended to educate youth about the Vietnam War and its impact on the nation and veterans.” A listing of those supporting the project can be found in the Program Booklet.

“We are honored to have been asked to host The Moving Wall at CCM to recognize all veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to teach the next generation about the impact and lessons learned as a result of this time in our nation’s history,” said CCM President Anthony J. Iacono.

Also supporting the efforts to bring the wall to the college are the Morris County Board of County Commissioners.

“All Morris County residents should take advantage of this unique opportunity to see the traveling version of the Vietnam wall. I would especially urge parents to bring their children, and high school and college students to come and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as a big thank you to our Vietnam veterans,” said Deputy Director John Krickus of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, a Marine Corps veteran.

There are 58,281 names listed on the Vietnam Memorial and The Moving Wall. The names of the fallen are arranged in the order in which they lost their lives. The largest age group – 33,103 – were 18 years old. There are 1,563 names from New Jersey and 69 from Morris County.