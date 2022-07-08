Morris County Sons of Italy Held Successful Charity Golf Outing

PARSIPPANY — Following a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, Morris County Sons of Italy – Lodge 2561 once again held their Annual Basil Ricci Memorial Charity Golf Outing on Thursday, July 7 at Parsippany’s Knoll Country Club West.

The event, the compilation of a lot of hard work by many of the Lodge’s “golf committee” members was a huge success. 138 golfers came out on a gorgeous day to enjoy 18 holes on a premier course. The golf package included golf, cart, lunch, dinner, drinks, prizes and goodies!

Thanks to over fifty sponsors, and other generous donations, this successful fundraising event will benefit many worthwhile local charities and families. 100% of what the organization raises goes directly back to needy families as gift cards, and various local charities including, but not limited to, the Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, the Valerie Fund, The Shelter for Battered Woman, Alzheimer’s, and many more.

Congratulations to 1st Place Champions, with a score of 65 (M.O.C.), Nick Aemisegeo III, Mike Landi, Nick Aemisegeo IV, and Jess Reich. A shamble format was used during the event. In second place, also with a 65 were Mike Fazzio, Jerry Fazzio, Tom Shuman, and Brad Dragon. Longest Drive on the Women Hole (#10) was Susan Fadem, while Matt Siegrist walked away with the Closest to the Hole on #17. Longest Drive Men’s Hole (#18) went to Brad Dragone. That is some excellent golf!

Post-game activities included a delicious dinner prepared by the Knoll catering staff, over one hundred prizes were won, and a 50/50 raffle left one incredibly lucky winner a happy man. It could not have gone better!