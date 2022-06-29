“The Joy of Others: Walk-Run 2022” Raised Funds for Breast Cancer

PARSIPPANY — Over 300 participants came together to raise funds and support Susan G. Komen and their efforts to raise awareness and research treatments for breast cancer at “The Joy of Others: Walk-Run 2022” organized by BAPS Charities on Sunday, June 26.

$7,289 was raised from this event and was donated to Susan G. Komen and the fight for breast cancer awareness and research.

BAPS Charities serve communities in five specific areas; Community Empowerment, Educational Services, Environmental Protection and Preservation, Health and Wellness and Humanitarian Relief.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Paul Degroot (Congressional candidate CD 11) were also present and participated in a walk around Lake Parsippany.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. and around the world. Across all walks of life, women and even men, breast cancer are directly or indirectly affected. Since its inception, Susan G. Komen has invested more than $2.9 billion in research, community health outreach, advocacy, and programs in over 60 countries.

Walkers and runners were connected through their shared goal of supporting their local community and supporting the message of “In the Joy of Others.”