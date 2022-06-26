38th Annual Wifflemania Tournament Raises Money for Local Charities

PARSIPPANY — Smith Field was a fun-packed with Parsippany’s Wifflemania XXXVIII held on Saturday, June 25. The event was sponsored by the Parsippany PAL and the Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561.

This is the 38th Annual Wifflemania tournament as 30 teams participated in a March Madness-style event to determine this year’s Champion.

All proceeds from the event are donated to charitable endeavors. This year’s charities include the Parsippany Food Pantry, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter.

Congratulations to this year’s Champions, Harry Ballers, who had to overcome many very talented teams to walk away with the Championship Cup. Also, to Joe Casale, this year’s MVP, Fred Amato, whose seven Home Runs led the field, and Wiffle X on a great second-place finish.

Congrats to Nick Jannarone for all his hard work and efforts in putting this tournament together.