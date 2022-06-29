Santosh Peddi Elected President of Par-Troy Hills Rotary

PARSIPPANY — At an installation ceremony on June 26, was elected President of the Rotary International Club of Parsippany-TroyHills District 7475.

“I have been working as President-elect for past two terms (2019 to 2022) and also as Rotary Public Relations Director of District 7475. I am proud to be a Rotarian! It is an honor to see our club thriving and humbled to be part of the great initiatives and progress. Our Board members, advisors, and fellow Club officers and members, all have been working as a team, and we will continue to do our best to meet the next goals. Our club has been built on a strong,” said Santosh Peddi.

“Team-ship foundation and I am fortunate to have a membership that is fully committed to the Rotary ideal of Service Above Self and continues to go the extra mile in building and following the Rotary services and carrying out the many worthwhile projects that we undertake for the benefit of our community,” he continued.

Let’s all take this opportunity to Congratulate Immediate Past President BettyLou DeCroce and our Board members for successfully completing it.

A special thank you to BettyLou DeCroce and all of the outgoing board members.

Santosh said “We also like to congratulate the eight new Board members and welcome as they joined to take the fellowship of Rotarians!! We all are very proud to see new members taking roles, duties, and responsibilities to be part of the Service Above Self.”

We would like to thank the NJ-State elect Governor Sam Maddali for being our role model and also for doing the installation in the district successfully.

“I would like to Thank Marc Lebowitz, Advisory to the Governor for his continued Kind Support to our team, mentoring and guiding great things to the club’s progress. Our club is grateful and honored to have the most Senior Rotarian Michael DePerrio played various roles in the Rotary also he is Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President and we Thank him for making all of us inspiring!”

The event was attended by most of the elected officials from District 11 / Morris County / Parsippany including District 11 House of Representative Candidate Paul DeGroot, Parsippany-Troy HillsMayor Jamie Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, and Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani.

The Rotary compassion and the ability to open our hearts to those in need combined with our commitment to sharing our time, talent, and treasures with those who are less fortunate is what causes ordinary Rotarians such as ourselves to do the extraordinary things that we do. It’s what makes Rotary so magical.

“There are many needy people throughout the community and the world whose only hope will come from Rotary. Let us all leave here ready to make their lives better in any way that we can. As Rotarians, it will not be good enough to give only what we have leftover or what we can spare, but we must truly give of ourselves with new vigor in support of the ideals of Rotary. Let us lead the way as Rotary shares its “Service Above Self” legacy. We will be fortified with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools too… Share the Magic of Rotary,” said Santosh Peddi.