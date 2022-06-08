Mastrangelo beats Neibart in a Nasty Commissioner Race; DeGroot Leads in CD11 over Selen

MORRIS COUNTY — Former Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Paul DeGroot received 12,130 votes in the Republican bid for NJ District Congressional District 11 over his challenger Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen.

Selen received 10,838 votes. (Selen was the high vote-getter in the Morris County election, where he was the favorite and had the Republican line.) DeGroot was leading Selen by over 2,000 votes in Passaic County more than enough to close the gap in Morris County where Selen was ahead by 954 votes.

DeGroot will now face off incumbent Mikie Sherrill in the general election in November.

In the highly contested Morris County Commissioner race Thomas Mastrangelo received 15,334 votes against Sarah Neibart’s 14,410.

Neibert was on the county line with Doug Cabana and Christine Myers. Not only was Mastrangelo not endorsed by the Morris GOP Committee, but some of his colleagues also campaigned against him.

These numbers are unofficial and not certified by Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi.