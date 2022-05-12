Chairwoman Laura Ali Announces Unanimous Endorsements from Morris County Legislators

MORRIS COUNTY — Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali announced her unanimous support from the entire slate of Morris County Legislators today for her reelection as Chair of the Morris County Republican Committee.
“I am so grateful for our Morris County Legislators’ support and the momentum that Morris County Republicans have. Our greatest days are ahead of us, and I look forward to leading our Republican party to unprecedented victories in the year ahead. It’s a great time to be a Morris County Republican and I encourage all residents to reach out to us and join our movement. Thank you to the following legislators for their enthusiastic endorsements.”
LD21
- Senator Jon Bramnick
- Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz
- Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis
LD 24
- Senator Steve Oroho
- Assemblyman Parker Space
- Assemblyman Hal Wirths
LD 25
- Senator Anthony Bucco
- Assemblyman Brian Bergen
- Assemblywoman Aura Dunn
LD 26
- Senator Joe Pennacchio
- Assemblyman Jay Webber
- Assemblyman Christian Barranco
The election will be held this year at the annual meeting of the Morris County Republican Committee on June 14 per the state statute and local bylaws.