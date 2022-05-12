Chairwoman Laura Ali Announces Unanimous Endorsements from Morris County Legislators

MORRIS COUNTY — Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali announced her unanimous support from the entire slate of Morris County Legislators today for her reelection as Chair of the Morris County Republican Committee.

“I am so grateful for our Morris County Legislators’ support and the momentum that Morris County Republicans have. Our greatest days are ahead of us, and I look forward to leading our Republican party to unprecedented victories in the year ahead. It’s a great time to be a Morris County Republican and I encourage all residents to reach out to us and join our movement. Thank you to the following legislators for their enthusiastic endorsements.”

LD21

Senator Jon Bramnick

Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz

Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis

LD 24

Senator Steve Oroho

Assemblyman Parker Space

Assemblyman Hal Wirths

LD 25

Senator Anthony Bucco

Assemblyman Brian Bergen

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn

LD 26

Senator Joe Pennacchio

Assemblyman Jay Webber

Assemblyman Christian Barranco

The election will be held this year at the annual meeting of the Morris County Republican Committee on June 14 per the state statute and local bylaws.

Related

Comments

Comments