Parsippany Welcomes Joseph Bonadeo: Financial-Services firm Edward Jones

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Economic Development Committee welcomed Joseph Bonadeo of the financial-services firm Edward Jones with a ribbon-cutting celebration.

On hand for the ribbon-cutting were many local officials, including Parsippany Mayor James R Barberio, Council President Michael J. dePierro, Councilman Frank Neglia, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank L Cahill, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, among many other family and friends.

Outstanding job of catering by Lake Hiawatha’s Jeremiah’s Catering & Cooking Studio.

Joseph Bonadeo of the financial-services firm Edward Jones believes that to truly become a part of a community, one must invest in that community. By investing, he gives his time, energy, and resources to make Parsippany a better place to live.

“I have made this town my business address,” Bonadeo said. “When you call a place home, you suddenly feel you have a stake in it. I intend to become and remain an active member of this community for that reason.”

Bonadeo’s enthusiasm is an extension of the firm’s commitment to community service. Edward Jones not only encourages its financial advisors to become involved in their local communities, it also invites them to participate in national service projects and backs that participation with funds to help those in need.

Bonadeo’s office is located at 2 Sylvan Way, Suite 301, Parsippany. Joseph can be reached at (973-) 67-6290. You may also visit Bonadeo’s website by clicking here.