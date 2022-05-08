Mayor Barberio Presents Proclamation to Relay For Life

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio presented a proclamation to Karen DeChristopher, Relay For Life.

Relay For Life is the signature event of the American Cancer Society, whose mission is to raise funds to improve cancer survival, decrease cancer incidence, and improve the quality of life of cancer patients and their caregivers.

The American Cancer Society of Morris County’s Relay for Life will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive. The event will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Registration starts at 3:00 p.m.

The day and night will be filled with music courtesy of a DJ and guest entertainers. There are many activities including Contests, Corn Hole, and Flag Football. There will also be themed laps from start to finish to help keep Relayers going through the event because “cancer does not sleep.”

