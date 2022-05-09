County Chamber to host 22nd Annual Golf Classic at Spring Brook Country Club

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 22 Annual Golf Classic Monday, June 6, at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown. The day includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, cocktails, a dinner buffet, and an awards ceremony.

The chamber will honor Michael Stivala with the 2022 Business and Community Service Award for his professional accomplishments and commitment to the community at the dinner. Stivala is president and chief executive officer of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity. Suburban Propane serves more than 1 million customers in 42 states and Stivala has led the company’s charge to promote the green qualities of propane while also moving into other innovative, renewable energy activities.

Stivala and Suburban Propane also strive to support and give back to the community. The company entered into a national partnership with the American Red Cross through its SuburbanCares philanthropic initiatives. Stivala spearheaded the company’s support of veterans through its Heroes Hired Here initiative. Stivala also is a member of the Regional Council of the New Jersey Region of the American Red Cross and will begin serving as chairperson of the council beginning in 2022.

Various player packages are available for the golf outing, including special Gold Foursome and Silver Twosome packages that offer premier promotional value and varied levels of sponsorships.

To register, purchase a sponsorship, or for more information click here.

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 745 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber’s mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber’s many events, meetings, and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County’s businesses and community by providing services, information, and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.