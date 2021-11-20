Representative Sherrill to Hold Telephone Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, November 23 at 6:00 p.m., Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) will hold a telephone town hall meeting.

Sherrill will be joined by a panel of experts, including special guest Deputy Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration Amit Bose.

The panel will help answer questions directly from residents on topics such as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the continued efforts to combat the pandemic, and a number of other key issues. The town hall will be held virtually to allow for as many residents as possible to participate.

Residents are invited to register to call in to the telephone town hall at sherrill.house.gov/live.

The town hall will also stream live at 6:00 p.m. directly on Representative Sherrill’s website.

To submit a question ahead of the event, please click here.



DETAILS:

WHAT: Representative Sherrill Telephone Town Hall

WHEN: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: sherrill.house.gov/live