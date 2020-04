PARSIPPANY — To help with the COVID crisis, Eighth Grade Girl Scout Troop 95609 from Central Middle School were asked to make headbands for nurses at Hackensack Hospital to help hold the elastic because it rubs on your ears.

The girls have made about 60 so far and are still awaiting more to arrive. The troop has parents that are EMTs, nurses, paramedics, and firemen.

They are praying for all those helping in our time of need.

Comments

Comments