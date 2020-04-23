MVC Agency, Inspection Station Closures Extended Until May 11 

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton announced that all agency, road testing, and inspections facilities will remain closed until at least Monday, May 11. The closures are part of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to expanding online services, the Commission is continuing essential operations, including measures to support commercial trucking to keep the supply chain moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most renewals of driver licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations – including, for the first time, some commercial registrations – can be processed online at NJMVC.gov. Customers can change their address, pay fees, and other services online as well.

Drivers with suspended licenses can seek to get licenses restored, if they are eligible, using email instead of phone or in-person interactions. Drivers who believe they are eligible for restoration should email suspension.info@mvc.nj.gov.

“As Governor Murphy reminds us, public gatherings represent a threat to all of us, as New Jersey works to flatten the curve in this global pandemic,” Fulton said. “The volume of customers that typically visit our agencies would risk the health of our customers and employees alike. We will continue to strive to make as many services available online as possible.”

Working with Governor Murphy, Chief Administrator Fulton ordered the initial closure of agencies and inspection stations from March 16 until March 30 and followed that with two-week extensions until April 27. Expiration dates for driver licenses (including CDLs), registrations, inspection stickers, and temporary tags were extended by two months on March 13.

Customers should check NJMVC.gov for the latest information and updates.

