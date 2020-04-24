Morris County Clerk Issues Updated Information Concerning the Operation of the Clerk’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY — “The Morris County Clerk’s Office understands the balance it must achieve between maintaining essential functions, including its role in supporting the economic stability of the region, and designing a plan compliant with guidelines to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (“COVID 19′).” said Clerk Ann Grossi, Esq.

As the need arises, updates will continue to be posted at www.morriscountyclerk.org.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office continues to be closed to the public as follows:

REGISTRY DEPARTMENT:

It is recommended that stakeholders who are impacted forward all documents to be filed and recorded either by mail or utilizing the Clerk’s automated e-filing system. To participate in e­filing, please contact one of our e-filing (electronic) vendors below:

Simplifile @ 1-801-223-1052 or www.simplifile.com

CSC@ 1-435-374-0139/0150/0141 or www.cscglobal.com.

ERX@ 1-214-887-7461 or email www.erxsupport@conduent.com

All documents will be processed upon receipt as required by law. For further information, please call the Recording Department at (973) 285-6130.

DROP-OFF BOX:

A drop-off box is now available in the lobby of the Records and Administration Building, 10 Com1 Street, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ

PASSPORT DEPARTMENT:

Passport Department services have been suspended. For further information, please call the Passport Department at (973) 285-6161.

RECORDS VAULT DEPARTMENT:

The Records Vault Department remains closed to the public. Business users and the public may access all documents on line back to 1969 at www.morriscountyclerk.org. Anyone needing a certified copy or requiring assistance may do so by either email or calling the Vault. If you need assistance, please call (973) 285-6747.

ELECTION DEPARTMENT:

The Election Department remains closed to the public. We strongly urge all residents to Vote-by­Mail (“VBM”) to avoid unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. VBM applications and other documents and information can be accessed at www.morriscountyclerk.org. If you need assistance, please call the Election Department at (973) 285-6066.

NOTARY DEPARTMENT:

The Notary Department remains closed to the public and services have been suspended until further notice. New notary applications are available online at www.njportal.com/dor/notary. For additional details or updates, please call (973) 285-6122.

WEDDING SERVICES:

Wedding ceremonies performed by the County Clerk remain suspended until further notice. For additional information, please call (973) 285-6120.

ADULT ID CARDS, VETERAN ID CARDS, AND GOLD STAR ID CARDS: Issuing of all ID cards are suspended until further notice.

OUTREACH, ON THE ROAD AND SPECIAL EVENT PROGRAMS: All programs are suspended until further notice.

Comments

Comments