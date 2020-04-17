11 Additional Parsippany Residents Tested Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified an additional 11 Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, since it was last reported on Thursday, April 16. (Editors Note: Our next reporting will be on Monday, April 20)

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 415 individuals. (This data is as of 4:09 p.m., Friday, April 17).

Morris County has a total of 3725 residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. This is an increase of 89 cases since Thursday, April 16. A total of 232 deaths have been reported.

Please remember to continue the best practices of social distancing, washing your hands as often as possible, disinfecting any surfaces you may touch, and avoid touching your face. If you exhibit any symptoms of illness, please remember to consult your personal doctor immediately.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1. Testing is scheduled beginning at 9:00 a.m. and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.

To sign up for an appointment online click here for details.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

For a complete breakdown of Morris County total presumptively tested positive cases, click here.

