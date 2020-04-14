Yard Waste Collection Resumes; Recycling Yard Remains Closed

PARSIPPANY — Yard Waste began today. We thank you for your patience with this change to scheduling.

We have received many inquiries as to why the recycling yard is closed currently. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Township simply does not have the personnel at the moment to keep the facility open. Because of family leave or other medical concerns, they are currently continuing operations with about half of the staff with which they normally operate.

As they ramp up for yard waste cleanup, teh staff size for day-to-day operations has become even thinner. Opening up the recycling yard would result in delaying or foregoing more crucial aspects of sanitation.

The Township is currently pulling municipal employees to assist in garbage collection, but this also comes with challenges, as many are not familiar with the processes of this type of essential work for our community. This has resulted in focusing on the most important sanitation priorities: Neighborhood garbage pickup, neighborhood recycling pickup, and now neighborhood yard waste pickup.

Please continue to monitor the Township’s various communication channels (Facebook, Twitter, email blast, and the Township website), and we will make every effort to inform the community of any changes to operations as soon as possible.

For more information contact (973) 263-7273.

