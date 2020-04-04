Local Resident Collects Shampoo, Soap for Morristown Medical Center Heroes

PARSIPPANY — Patty Bauk-Taylor started a collection of supplies for the heroes at Morristown Medical Center.

Thousands of little hotel shampoos, conditioners and soaps were collected in just a few short days.

Depasquale The Spa gave a generous donation of 2500 bottles of shampoo – amazing!

Patty said “My faith in humanity has truly been restored and everyone who donated should be proud of themselves, we made a difference today! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart ❤️.”

