PARSIPPANY — Morristown Medical Center needs sample size soaps, shampoos and conditioners.

If anyone has the little hotel shampoos, conditioners or soaps lying around, please consider donating them.

You can leave them on the front porch of Patty Taylor, 19 Dodie Drive, Parsippany.

She will bring the collection to my friend on Saturday. Thank you and stay safe and healthy

