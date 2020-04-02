Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Lieutenant Evelyn Tasoulas Announces Retirement

MORRIS COUNTY — After over twenty years of service to Morris County, Lieutenant Evelyn Tasoulas has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Captain Robert McNally honored Lt. Tasoulas for her exemplary service and the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.

As lieutenant of the General Investigations Unit and Pretrial Services Unit, Lt. Tasoulas served in the Court & Administration Division of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. During her tenure, she mentored dozens of county investigators / detectives, primarily in the General Investigations Unit and the Pretrial Services Unit. Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 1999, Lt. Tasoulas served with the New Jersey Transit Police and as a Corrections Officer.

Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said, “It has been my privilege to have worked with her and to have promoted her twice during my tenure as Morris County Prosecutor. We all wish her well in her retirement and thank her for her steadfast dedication to duty.”

