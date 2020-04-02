Cycling to help find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

PARSIPPANY — Lake Hiawatha resident Brian Donlin continues to train and fundraise to help to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Every year, hundreds of cyclists gather in different cities to ride in support of JDRF research at their “Ride to Cure T1D” events. Some are kids and adults with T1D, and some are the friends and family that support them. Brian has known many people in his life that live with T1D, but it really hit home when the diagnosis came to his nephew Zach.

“I remember being pretty young and at my cousin’s house for a party” recalls Brian, “at one point, we didn’t know where my cousin went”. Brian found his cousin in the living room, preparing to give himself a shot of insulin. “I thought it was a little weird but I really didn’t think much more of it at the time. Now watching my nephew live with T1D first hand, I understand what my cousin and my friends have been dealing with for all these years.”

When we last saw Brian, he was just starting his fundraising effort. He is now over a quarter of the way there but still needs more support. Along with personal donations through his JDRF page, click here, and his Facebook fundraiser, he is also seeking potential corporate and business support to help him reach his goal of $3,500. He has been canvasing some of the local businesses with flyers, as well as asking around some of the immediate Lake Hiawatha businesses for help.

He is training for the 100 mile route that takes place in Saratoga Springs, NY on September 12, 2020, along with hundreds of like minded people gathering for a day of fun, camaraderie, and of course, to support the JDRF. You can follow Brian’s progress on his personal site by clicking here and on Strava by clicking here.

In light of the current CoViD-19 health situation, the JDRF has published some great information for those with T1D and how you can keep yourself safe, and how to care for yourself in case you feel sick. While having T1D does not increase your chances of developing the disease, there are some things to stay on top of should you get it. These tips and a wealth of more information can be found by visiting their blog page by clicking here.

Every mile pedaled is a mile closer to a cure. We can’t make it to the finish line without you!

