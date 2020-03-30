20 Additional Residents Tested Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has been informed of 20 additional residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. No details on age or gender were provided.

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 74 individuals, two of whom have since died from the virus.

New Jersey has a total number of 3,347 new cases as of Sunday, March 29 with a total of 16,636. New Jersey has a total of 37 new deaths with a total of 198.

Please remember to continue the best practices of social distancing, washing your hands as often as possible, disinfecting any surfaces you may touch, and avoid touching your face. If you exhibit any symptoms of illness, please remember to consult your personal doctor immediately.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

