Pennacchio: Breaking News Update on COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY — As New Jersey continues under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, please know that my district office remains available to serve constituents by phone and email. Included below are links to information that you may find helpful, along with important state and national news updates related to COVID-19.
Important Links:
- Governor Murphy will deliver a coronavirus briefing at 2:00 p.m. in Trenton. Click here to watch the livestream.
- The latest data on coronavirus infections in New Jersey are available on the New Jersey COVID-19 Dashboard.
- New Jersey’s COVID-19 Information Hub includes valuable resources and information for families, workers, and employers who have questions or needs arising from the current crisis.
- Information for workers impacted by sickness, loss of employment, or reduction in hours.
- Information for businesses impacted by COVID-19.
- Need work? Visit the State’s Jobs and Hiring Portal to connect with employers hiring today.
Important State News:
- New Jersey saw its largest daily increase in positive cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday, with 2,492 new cases and a total of 6,876 cases. There have been 81 deaths since the start of the coronavirus crisis, including 19 fatalities reported at yesterday’s briefing.
- The governor has announced that all New Jersey schools will remain closed through at least April 17.
- The State has launched a new website for organizations to report and donate inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, and healthcare equipment, including ventilators and respirators.
- The NJEDA has launched a new emergency program to help small- and mid-size businesses.
- Vulnerable families that receive food assistance through NJ SNAP will get an extra payment on Sunday and increased benefits in April.
Important National News:
- The House of Representatives should soon pass a $2 trillion stimulus package to help individuals, families, workers, businesses, and states.
- Want to know how big your federal stimulus check will be? Try this online calculator from NJ.com.
- A new analysis shows the coronavirus could peak in some places by mid-April and in others in May.
- The Internet is slowing down due to a surge of streaming and video conferencing while students and employees are learning and working from home.
Questions or need assistance? Email my legislative office at senpennacchio@njleg.org.