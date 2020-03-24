Another Parsippany resident Presumptively Tests Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has been informed of an additional resident who has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a 60-year-old male currently hospitalized.

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at nine individuals, one of whom has since died from the virus.

The Township is committed to being as transparent as possible with these cases and relaying as much information to the community as we can, while complying with privacy laws. The Township remains in constant contact with state and county partners, and will release additional information as it is provided.

To help combat the spread of this virus, please remember to continue the best practices of social distancing, washing your hands as often as possible, disinfecting any surfaces you may touch, and avoid touching your face.

If you exhibit any symptoms of illness, please remember to consult your personal doctor immediately. The State of New Jersey has set up a comprehensive website covering many questions you may have regarding COVID-19, as well as a telephone hotline. For more information, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.