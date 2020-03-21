Six Parsippany Residents Tested Positive for Coronavirus

PARSIPPANY — “I was informed by our Health Department that six Parsippany residents have presumptively tested positive for COVID-19,” said Mayor Michael Soriano.

I am able to provide the following information, and only this information, on these cases at this time:

• An 85-year-old female currently recovering at the hospital.

• A 64-year-old female currently recovering at the hospital.

• A 50-year-old male currently recovering at the hospital.

• A 47-year-old female currently quarantined at home.

• A 40-year-old female currently quarantined at home.

• A 34-year-old male currently quarantined at home.

“I want to emphasize that our first presumptive positive tests were inevitable. Continuing to follow the advice of public health officials is still the best deterrent to the spread of this virus to you, your loved ones, and the community as a whole. Hand washing, disinfecting of surfaces, social distancing, and related recommendations must continue to be implemented by all residents,” Soriano said.

“Personal and collective vigilance is our best chance at minimizing the risk of this virus. My administration remains in constant contact with our state and county partners, and we will release additional information as it is provided. Please remember to consult your personal doctor if you exhibit any symptoms of illness.”

The Township will continue to provide accurate and up-to-date information as quickly as possible.

The State of New Jersey has set up a comprehensive website covering many questions you may have regarding COVID-19, as well as a telephone hotline.

For more information visit click here or call 211.

