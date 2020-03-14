Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Celebrates Read Across America Day

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) to participate in Read Across America Day this March. One of GFWC’s Seven Grand Initiatives for its 2018-2020 Administration is for clubs to donate Dr. Seuss books to children in need. March 2 is Read Across America Day, a nationwide observation that marks Dr. Seuss’ birthday and encourages children to celebrate reading. Promoting literacy can be traced back to GFWC’s roots. Read Across America is an opportunity for GFWC clubs to continue the legacy of sharing books and the love of reading with their community.

Parsippany members kicked off their “Week of Dr. Seuss” by partnering with the Lake Hiawatha branch of the Parsippany Library system on Saturday, February 29. The club provided Dr. Seuss stickers and medals as a favor and raffled off Dr. Seuss books to children attending the story time.

On March 2, Read Across America Day, members dressed up like Cats in Hats and read to the children at the Parsippany Child Day Care Center. The club also provided an afternoon snack and a crayon/coloring book favor to the children. Dr. Seuss books were donated to the school library.

Also on the 2nd, the club partnered with the main branch of the Parsippany Library for their daytime and evening story times. The club provided favors and raffled off a free Dr. Seuss book to a child at each story time. Club members joined in with Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano that evening who read to the children. Jayne Beline, Parsippany Library Director, accepted Dr. Seuss books donated by the club to the library system.

Wrapping up the Dr. Seuss activities involved reading to the children at Head Start pre-school in Dover on March 11. Those children also received the crayon/coloring book favor. Amy Tousley, Dover Head Start Education Manager, accepted books donated by the club to the school library.

Lastly, the club donated Dr. Seuss books to the General Federations of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) for distribution in the Washington, DC area, for children in underserved neighborhoods.

In total, 28 Dr. Seuss books were donated and well over 250 favors were given to children to foster their love of reading. Crisp copies of Fox in Socks, Hop on Pop, In a People’s House, Go Dog Go, Maybe You Should Fly a Jet, etc. are at these local libraries just waiting to be read!

Proceeds for this, and other educational projects, are made possible by the funds raised at the club’s annual Tee Off for Education Golf Classic Fundraiser. This year’s Annual Tee Off for Education Golf Classic & Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at the Knoll Country Club West. Contact Marilyn Z., Tee Off for Education Chairperson, at (973) 539-3703 or wcpth.golf.outing@gmail.com for more information.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of NJSFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month from September to April at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery, 100 Centerton Drive. For more information e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, click here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

Comments

Comments