A Night of Broadway With Grace Fields has been postponed

PARSIPPANY — Due to concerns about the coronavirus and the health and safety of our guests, performers, volunteers and other partners, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has decided to postpone “A Night of Broadway With Grace Fields,” which was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28. The new event date will be announced once confirmed. All tickets purchased through Eventbrite have been refunded.

We thank you for your understanding during this time. Should you have any questions or concerns please contact Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Chairman Nicolas Limanov at (917) 499-7299 or President Frank Cahill at (862) 213-2200.

