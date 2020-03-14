Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company holds successful Fish Fry

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company District 2 held a Fish and Chips or Chicken and Chips fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the firehouse.

The Fish and Chips were prepared by the famous Argyle Restaurant.

The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company District 2 is seeking volunteers. They have monthly meetings held on the first Friday of each month at the Firehouse, 1 Rainbow Trail, Denville. For more information please call (973) 627-7768 or email membership@rlvfc.org.

The volunteers of Parsippany District #2 providing fire protection to the Rainbow Lakes, Interpace Commercial Zone, Lower End of Park Road and the Parsippany Hills High School Area.

