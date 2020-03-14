Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company holds successful Fish Fry

Delicious Fish Fry at Rainbow Lakes Fire Department

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company District 2 held a Fish and Chips or Chicken and Chips fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the firehouse.

The Fish and Chips were prepared by the famous Argyle Restaurant.

Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Adam Gragnani, Dee dePierro and Council President Michael dePierro
Mark Robson
The room was packed with guests enjoying the Fish Fry
Paul Carifi, Sr., and Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., and his twin sons Jonathan and Tyler
Doug Reighart and Joey Reeber, Sr.

The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company District 2 is seeking volunteers. They have monthly meetings held on the first Friday of each month at the Firehouse, 1 Rainbow Trail, Denville. For more information please call (973) 627-7768 or email membership@rlvfc.org.

The volunteers of Parsippany District #2 providing fire protection to the Rainbow Lakes, Interpace Commercial Zone, Lower End of Park Road and the Parsippany Hills High School Area.

Comments

